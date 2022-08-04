Left Menu

Syrian ship carrying suspected stolen Ukrainian grains leaves Lebanon's Tripoli - minister

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 15:14 IST
The Syrian ship carrying suspected stolen Ukrainian grain left Lebanon's northern port of Tripoli on Thursday and was on its way to Syria, Lebanon's caretaker transport minister Ali Hamie told Reuters.

The Laodicea had docked in Tripoli on July 27 with some 5,000 tonnes of barley and 5,000 tonnes of flour that the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut said had been plundered from Ukrainian stores by Russian authorities.

A judge issued a 72-hour seizure order on Monday but it was lifted on Wednesday night to allow the ship to leave.

