Taiwan will announce limits on short-selling of stocks when needed

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-08-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 15:20 IST
Taiwan's stock market fundamentals are relatively stable, and Taiwan will announce measures including limits on short-selling when needed, an official at the financial supervisory commission said on Thursday.
