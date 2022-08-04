Mumbai: BEST's first electric double decker bus likely to be in public service from September

The first electric double decker bus is expected to be commissioned for public in Mumbai from September, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking officials said on Thursday.

The prototype electric double decker bus is ready with all necessary permissions and is expected to be delivered to BEST, which currently has more than 400 single decker electric buses, anytime soon, they added.

The civic-run BEST has awarded a contract to a private company for supply of 900 electric buses in phases, with 50 per cent of these to be delivered by March 2023.

''The first electric double decker bus is expected to undergo some trials after delivery. Hence, it will be hit the roads for the public from September. The concerned private manufacturing company had planned an event to showcase the bus in Mumbai on Friday. It had nothing to do with BEST. However, the event has been cancelled due to some reasons,'' an official said.

Incidentally, the metropolis' premier road transport undertaking will be celebrating its anniversary on August 7.

The Undertaking had 900 conventional double decker buses in its fleet since 1990, but the numbers steadily reduced over the years to around 50 now.

Five vehicles are used for open deck heritage tours, while the remainder ply on various routes, he added.

BEST ferries more than 30 lakh passengers per day with a fleet of 3,700 buses.

