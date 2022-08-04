Left Menu

Balrampur Chini Mills Q1 profit down 84 pc to Rs 12 crore

04-08-2022
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd on Thursday reported an 84 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 12.38 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit stood at Rs 76.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 1,094.58 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,145.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,077.72 crore during April-June 2022-23 from Rs 1,048.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the leading sugar manufacturers in the country.

