Berger Paints Q1 net profit rises 81 pc to Rs 254 cr; revenue up 53 pc to Rs 2,760 cr

Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 80.60 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 253.71 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 140.48 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Berger Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 53.44 per cent to Rs 2,759.70 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,798.49 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,433.92 crore, up 49.83 per cent from Rs 1,624.36 crore in Q1 FY22.

Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 666.90 on BSE, up 1.51 per cent from the previous close.

