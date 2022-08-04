Left Menu

Dalmia Bharat Q1 net profit down 26.8 pc at Rs 205 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 19:59 IST
Dalmia Bharat Q1 net profit down 26.8 pc at Rs 205 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday reported a 26.78 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 205 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 280 crore during the April-June quarter a year ago, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations increased 27.44 per cent to Rs 3,302 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 2,591 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Dalmia Bharat's total expenses rose 37.7 per cent to Rs 3,072 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23 from Rs 2,231 crore a year ago.

Its sales volume increased 26.53 per cent in the April-June quarter to 6.2 million tonne compared to 4.9 MT of Q1 FY2021-22.

Dalmia Bharat Managing Director and CEO Puneet Dalmia said: ''The continuous efforts and resilience of our teams have enabled us to deliver yet again a good performance on the back of strong volume growth and continuous cost leadership''.

Shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,561 on BSE, up 0.92 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022