Sky clinches soccer streaming deal with DAZN in Italy

Italy's top pay-TV broadcaster Sky Italia has clinched an agreement with DAZN to get the global sport service's content including Serie A soccer on to its platforms, the companies said on Thursday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 04-08-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's top pay-TV broadcaster Sky Italia has clinched an agreement with DAZN to get the global sport service's content including Serie A soccer on to its platforms, the companies said on Thursday. The deal comes after Telecom Italia (TIM) renegotiated a costly partnership with DAZN, giving up an exclusive right to host DAZN on its video content platform TimVision.

Part of U.S. media and telecoms giant Comcast, Sky Italia had been the main broadcast partner for Serie A for about two decades but last year DAZN secured rights for all the top flight matches, most of them on an exclusive basis. The new Serie A season kicks off later this month.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

