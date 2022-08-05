Italy asked bidders to provide better proposals for Ita Airways

Italy has asked bidders willing to take over Ita Airways to formulate better proposals, the economy minister said on Thursday, because the government does not deem the current bids to be sufficient. Economy Minister Daniele Franco told a news conference neither of the two rival bids currently fully met the government's goals for the privatisation of the company.

Shipping group MSC and Germany's Lufthansa are facing a rival bid made by a consortium comprising U.S. private equity fund Certares, Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines Inc. Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who resigned last week and will remain in a caretaker position until a new government is formed after next month's election, told reporters he wants his administration to complete the sale procedure.

