Credit Suisse mulls cutting thousands of jobs globally, report says

The rating agency said that a further restructuring plan after the strategic review will give rise to material execution risk, particularly if the restructuring requires material costs given the bank's weak earnings generation. Late in July, Credit Suisse reported a 1.59 billion Swiss franc ($1.65 billion) second-quarter loss, badly missing market expectations.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 01:00 IST
Credit Suisse Group AG is discussing slashing thousands of jobs globally, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hours after the news, Fitch Ratings cut Credit Suisse's rating and kept a negative outlook for the bank, joining Moody's Investors Service, which earlier this month had downgraded Switzerland's second-biggest bank. Credit Suisse has named restructuring expert Koerner as CEO to scale back investment banking and slash costs to help the bank recover from a string of scandals and losses.

The Swiss bank is expected to finalize plans over the next couple of months and is examining inefficiencies in its middle and back office, in addition to efforts to reshape its investment bank, Bloomberg reported. "We have said we will update on progress on our comprehensive strategy review when we announce our third-quarter earnings; any reporting on potential outcomes before then is entirely speculative," a spokesperson for Credit Suisse said.

Fitch said it has cut Credit Suisse Group AG's long-term issuer default rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+. The rating agency said that a further restructuring plan after the strategic review will give rise to material execution risk, particularly if the restructuring requires material costs given the bank's weak earnings generation.

Late in July, Credit Suisse reported a 1.59 billion Swiss franc ($1.65 billion) second-quarter loss, badly missing market expectations. The bank has previously said it aimed to bring cost savings forward, speeding up measures introduced as part of its reorganisation in November targeting 1.0 billion to 1.5 billion francs in annual structural cost savings by 2024.

The bank has been tightening controls after suffering billions in losses via risk-management and compliance blunders.

