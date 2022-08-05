Left Menu

Twitter rejects Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked

Twitter Inc on Thursday dismissed Elon Musk's claims in a Delaware court filing that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact." Musk made the claims in a countersuit that he filed under seal last Friday, which was made public on Thursday. "According to Musk, he — the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers — was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 03:00 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 02:59 IST
Twitter rejects Musk's claims that he was hoodwinked
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc on Thursday dismissed Elon Musk's claims in a Delaware court filing that he was hoodwinked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying that it was "implausible and contrary to fact." Musk made the claims in a countersuit that he filed under seal last Friday, which was made public on Thursday.

"According to Musk, he — the billionaire founder of multiple companies, advised by Wall Street bankers and lawyers — was hoodwinked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement. That story is as implausible and contrary to fact as it sounds," the filing released by Twitter on Thursday said. Twitter's filing is the latest salvo in what is building up to be a major legal showdown between the world's richest person and the social media giant.

The San Francisco-based company is pushing to resolve months of uncertainty over its fate as Musk tries to walk away from the deal for what he says is Twitter's misrepresentation of fake accounts. Musk agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, but sought to back out on July 8 without paying a $1 billion breakup fee, citing Twitter's failure to provide details about the prevalence of bot and spam accounts.

Twitter sued him four days later, accusing him of sabotaging the deal because it no longer served his interests, and demanding he complete it. An Oct. 17 trial is scheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022