Cong protest to hit traffic movement in Lutyens' Delhi, advisory issued

The Delhi Police issued an advisory saying the traffic movement will be affected in parts of Lutyens’ Delhi on Friday as the Congress is all set to stage a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST hike.

The police have made special arrangements and diversions will be suggested based on expected spots of congestion on major roads.

According to the advisory, in order to facilitate smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi district, buses will be restricted beyond Dhaula Kuan, Ridge Road, Shankar Road, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Mathura Road, W-Point, Lodhi Road, Aurbindo Marg, Africa Avenue, Moti Bagh red light (Shanti Path).

The advisory also stated that due to special traffic arrangements, movement on the Kamal Attaturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Rajaji Marg, Akbar Road, Safdarjung Road and Raisina Road will hardly be possible.

The commuters should expect heavy congestion on Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Tughlak Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Prithvi Raj Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Mulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Rajender Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Cresent Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Mathura Road due to special traffic arrangements, it read.

The advisory suggested that the commuters using vehicles are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly for their convenience.

''Special arrangements have been made and necessary diversions have been suggested on expected congestion points. We have made all the contingency arrangements for all types of situations, and we will ensure that least inconvenience is caused to the public,'' Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav had said on Thursday.

The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items on August 5. It will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan and gherao the prime minister's residence as part of the protest. PTI NIT CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)