Left Menu

Indian stocks largely steady, RBI's policy outcome in focus

Indian stocks traded largely steady this morning ahead of the Monetary Policy statement of the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das scheduled at 10 a.m., where he will announce the outcomes of the latest monetary policy review meeting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 09:44 IST
Indian stocks largely steady, RBI's policy outcome in focus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stocks traded largely steady this morning ahead of the Monetary Policy statement of the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das scheduled at 10 a.m., where he will announce the outcomes of the latest monetary policy review meeting. At 9.26 IST, Sensex traded at 58,467.96 points, up 169.16 points or 0.29 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 17,435.20 points, up 53.20 points or 0.31 per cent.

The three-day monetary policy committee meeting commenced on Wednesday and it is highly likely the six-member panel will go for another interest rate hike to curb rising domestic inflation. If RBI hikes by a minimum of 25 basis points, then repo rates will reach pre-pandemic levels at 5.15 per cent. In line with the global trend of monetary policy tightening to cool off inflation, the RBI has so far hiked the key repo rates -- the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks -- by 90 basis points to 4.90 per cent.

If the RBI chooses to hike the policy repo rate on Friday, it will be the third hike in a row. The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks. "RBI rate action today is unlikely to impact markets. The most likely scenario of a 30 to 35 basis points rate hike is already known and discounted by the market. The market will be looking forward to the RBI's commentary on inflation, GDP growth for FY23 and other macros like CAD," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Also, the momentum in the domestic market is now influenced by global cues and strong buying by foreign investors, said Vijayakumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022