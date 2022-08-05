Lebanon's banks will strike starting Monday over “harmful stances” towards sector - association statement

Lebanon's banking association announced on Friday that banks would go on strike starting on Monday over what of the banking it said was a build-up of "populist, harmful stances" taken against the sector.

The statement said the group was taking action over the recent treatment of the sector, particularly the arrest of the head of Lebanon's CreditBank this week.

