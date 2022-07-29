Left Menu

Lebanon optimistic on reaching maritime border deal with Israel

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:31 IST
Lebanon optimistic on reaching maritime border deal with Israel
  • Lebanon

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Friday there is more optimism than ever on reaching a deal to delineate the country's maritime border with Israel via U.S. mediation, according to a tweet from the ministry's account.

"There has never been optimism to the extent that there is today," Bou Habib said, noting that a U.S. official mediating the dispute would arrive in Beirut over the wekeend for talks with Lebanese officials.

