MP: Woman arrested for abandoning 4-month-old child at rly stn in Ujjain

A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her 4-month old daughter on July 25 at the railway station in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.The woman was traced with the help of CCTV footage from the vicinity after which she was booked under Indian Penal Code provisions, Superintendent of Police Railways Nivedita Gupta told reporters.The woman has said she abandoned the child as she did not have money to raise her.

MP: Woman arrested for abandoning 4-month-old child at rly stn in Ujjain
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her 4-month old daughter on July 25 at the railway station in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The woman was traced with the help of CCTV footage from the vicinity after which she was booked under Indian Penal Code provisions, Superintendent of Police (Railways) Nivedita Gupta told reporters.

''The woman has said she abandoned the child as she did not have money to raise her. The woman thought some social organisation would adopt the girl. The infant is being looked after at a government shelter home here,'' the SP informed.

