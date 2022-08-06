Ek-Soch NGO's Ritu Rathi pays visit to J&K for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Har Ghar Tiranga Mission

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/ATK): Getting young women educated is the first step to giving them and the country more power. Ek-Soch NGO is committed to this cause, and in a heartwarming move, it will sponsor the education of many girls from all backgrounds to go to school in Jammu and Kashmir for one year. This project is being carried out in association with the Indian Army's Manasbal Rashtriya Rifles and the NGO's team members also celebrated Rakshabandhan with the soldiers. The Ek-Soch NGO starts a new part of its story with this endeavour. It's important to note that Ek-Soch works hard to help young women and disabled children in the tribal areas of Gujarat and Surat city. This project is named "Saraswati Sadaiv Mangalam" by Ek-founder Soch's Ritu Rathi, trustee Jaymish Bombaywala, and the Sumilon group.

Many local leaders and social workers participated in the programs to boost the morale of the students. It includes Mehraj Rather, Sarpanch Icon, Gh Mohidin Sofi Distt Gen Secretary Baramulla- BJP, Surinder Ambardar, former MLC, Dilafroze Qazi, Chairperson SSM College of Engineering, Dr Farida Khan, BJP State secretary, Mehak Shah, a young social worker, Gh Hussain Dar, young Shia leader, Advocate Haamid Bhat, Nasir A lone, social worker from Naidkhai. Together, they participated at multiple events organised for Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao mission. Also, a group of five women gave counselling to the female students and teachers to help them feel more positive about themselves and supported by the community. This program also included giving the school sports and science equipment. During their visit, the Ek-Soch NGO team also went to a school for children with special needs and a school for the children of martyrs. They extended monetary support to both schools.

Since Article 370 was repealed away, this is a huge step forward for the region and the country as a whole. This initiative fits in with the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" Mission of PM Narendra Modi. Parents of young girls thought highly of the joint efforts because the warm interactions made them feel like they were valued and loved for educating their daughters. During the visit, the team became close friends with the young girls. Both Har Ghar Tiranga and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao missions were well received by all parents and dignitaries, making it a memorable experience. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

