Left Menu

Modi govt wrote off bank loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore by gifting waivers to 'friends': Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at the BJP government alleging that the suit-boot sarkar has written off loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore by gifting waivers to friends on a platter.2017-18 onwards, this Suit-boot government has written off loan worth 10 lakh crore, making the Public Sector Banks suffer a loss of more than 7 lakh crore, Kharge said on Twitter.Modi jis reverse robinhood government policy Tax heavily and loot middle class.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:47 IST
Modi govt wrote off bank loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore by gifting waivers to 'friends': Kharge
Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI/pictures) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday hit out at the BJP government alleging that the ''suit-boot sarkar'' has written off loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore by gifting waivers to ''friends'' on a platter.

''2017-18 onwards, this Suit-boot government has written off loan worth 10 lakh crore, making the Public Sector Banks suffer a loss of more than 7 lakh crore,'' Kharge said on Twitter.

''Modi ji's reverse robinhood government policy: Tax heavily and loot middle class. -Gift loan waivers to friends on a platter,'' he added. The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha also shared a written reply to a question asked by him in the House on how much of bank loans were waived off during the last five years.

According to the answer to the unstarred question, given by Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, ''As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on details of non performing assets (NPAs) written off by scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) during 2017-18 was Rs 1.61 lakh crore, during 2018-19 was Rs 2.36 lakh crore, during 2019-20 Rs 2.34 lakh crore, during 2020-21 Rs 1.57 lakh crore.'' PTI SKC SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022