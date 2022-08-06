Left Menu

Canara Bank hikes lending rate by 50 basis points

Canara Bank has decided to hike its repo rate linked lending rate by 50 basis points or 0.50 per cent to 8.30 per cent with effect from August 7.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:37 IST
Canara Bank hikes lending rate by 50 basis points
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Canara Bank has decided to hike its repo rate linked lending rate by 50 basis points or 0.50 per cent to 8.30 per cent with effect from August 7. Canara Bank's decision comes just a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked policy repo rate to tame inflation.

As per data updated on Canara Bank website, the interest rate on home loans will be increased to 8.10 per cent for general customers. For women customers, it will be hiked to 8.05 per cent. Canara Bank offers 0.05 per cent concession to women borrowers.

Canara Bank's decision on rate hike has come a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked policy repo rate by 0.50 per cent or 50 basis points. The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI that met during 3-5 August unanimously decided to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent, with immediate effect.

Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate stands adjusted to 5.15 per cent; and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 5.65 per cent. The MPC also decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022