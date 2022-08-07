China shortens suspensions for international flights linked to COVID cases

China has shortened the suspension time for inbound international flights on routes found to have COVID-19 cases starting on Aug. 7.

The country's aviation regulator said in a statement on Sunday that flights on a route with an identified coronavirus case will be suspended for one week if 4% of passengers test positive, and two weeks if 8% of passengers test positive.

