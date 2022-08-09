Left Menu

Rising social media star Unnati Malharkar felicitated by the Government of India

Commemorating 75 years of Indian independence, the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" is being celebrated all around the country with glorious pride.

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/PNN): Commemorating 75 years of Indian independence, the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" is being celebrated all around the country with glorious pride. Under the initiative, the Government of India, in association with Google and Meta, has now recognized 75 successful content creators as "Cultural Ambassadors for India". An official Gala evening was organised to mark this event.

Social media star Unnati Malharkar was part of the chosen few felicitated at the ceremony. One of India's youngest and most loved content creators, Unnati has garnered over 892k followers on Instagram and above 310k subscribers on her official YouTube channel. Held at the Asiatic Society of Mumbai on the 7th of August, the occasion saw an esteemed plethora of dignitaries from various fields in attendance. Apart from digital celebrities such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Amulya Rattan, Aashna Hegde, Manav Chhabra, Angry Prash and Ashi Khanna, India's best musicians and singers were also spotted at the venue.

Talking about the golden opportunity, Unnati says, "The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is a memorable and inspiring celebration. It was not only an honour to be felicitated in front of such esteemed personalities, this is also an encouragement to all aspiring creators to keep chasing the dream." From dance to fashion to lifestyle, Malharkar is a creator who dabbles in a multitude of genres and enjoys a burgeoning following in each segment. Receiving recognition at such a prestigious platform proves that Unnati is growing into a promising "youth icon" who can represent India on a global forum.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

