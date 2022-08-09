Solar Module maker Navitas Solar on Tuesday announced the expansion of its manufacturing capacity to 500 MW per annum from existing 200 MW.

According to a company statement, a fully automatic line of 300 MW with auto busing is added to the existing 200 MW production facility as part of the new extension.

The company's manufacturing facility in Surat is into the development of cutting-edge products and services like solar PV modules, EVA sheets and solar kits.

Navitas Solar aims to clock over Rs 250 crore revenue this fiscal.

''Navitas Solar foresees strong and steady demand for high power solar modules in the future,'' Ankit Singhania, Co-Founder and Director of Navitas Solar, said. *** ReshaMandi launches ReshaMudra to offer personalised credit solutions to textiles industry * ReshaMandi, farm-to-fashion natural fibre digital ecosystem, on Tuesday unveiled its new venture ReshaMudra, which offers personalised credit solutions for the textiles industry.

ReshaMudra aims to give business partners across the ecosystem access to working capital solutions as well as long-term loans, enabling them to secure crucial funding to help them grow their businesses or tide over challenging times, according to a statement.

''Our aim is to address the credit needs of Bharat-first textile entrepreneurs across the country so their businesses can thrive and the textile industry can fulfill its immense promise,'' ReshaMudra AVP Kshitij Kuthiala said. *** Fat Tiger to open over 200 outlets; hire over 1,100 people * Home-grown restaurant Fat Tiger on Tuesday said it is planning to increase its offline presence by launching 200 outlets in the next three years.

The company, which currently has over 50 outlets in 22 cities, is also planning to hire over 1,100 people for various operational roles following the expansion, Fat Tiger said in a statement.

With an aim to provide employment for all, among the 1,100 considered, 500 will be chosen from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

''Fat Tiger is a tribute to the Pan Asian cuisine that was developed in India that has been an integral part of India's history. We will focus on opening Fat Tiger and Fat tiger Mini outlets, which will include a full menu and the mini will have just momos and beverages menu,'' Fat Tiger Co-Founders and directors Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya said.

