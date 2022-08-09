Unichem reports net loss of Rs 23 crore in Q1
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 15:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Unichem Laboratories on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 23 crore for the first quarter ended June.
The drug firm had reported a net loss of Rs 11 crore in the April-June period of last fiscal.
Total income for the period under review stood at Rs 317 crore as compared with Rs 314 crore in the year-ago period, Unichem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Unichem Laboratories
Advertisement