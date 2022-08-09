Winners of Manthan, the Ideathon Organised by SEBI Announced

Danish Joshi Emerges as Winner for his Project “uniBroker” and Runners-Up Title shared by Team Blockheads and Team Nerve Solutions/Mihir Malani The Six-Week Long Manthan was held In Association with BSE, NSE, NSDL, CDSL, KFintech, CAMS, Link Intime , MCX and NCDEX to promote innovation in the securities market Tuesday, August 09, 2022: The winners of Manthan, the 6-week long Ideathon organised in association with market infrastructure institutions & QRTAs, has been announced on August 04, 2022. The winner, Danish Joshi walked away with a cash prize of INR 1,00,000/- for his Project Idea on “uniBroker”- designed to unify the trading API interfaces of all the major Indian brokers to form one standard library thus acting as a broker of brokers of sorts.

The runners-up title was jointly shared by Team Blockheads consisting of Jacob Abraham, Srinivas Pai and Vishnu Prakash for their project “Liquify”- an idea aimed at using liquidation to protect traders against market volatility and correlation risks and by Team Nerve Solutions and Mihir Malani for their idea “n.Mesh”- an advanced engine combining market data, trade info, off-market transactions and distributed ledger technology to provide a real time surveillance system connecting all market participants.

The Ideathon attracted over 900+ registrations and was aimed at facilitating creation of pool of ideas and innovative solutions revolving around the securities market. The themes for the Ideathon included Investor education; securities market development; market regulation and Integration of securities market with other financial services. The participants included students, startups, entrepreneurs and professionals from various fields.

The winners of the Ideathon were judged on the basis of the originality of the idea, viability, functionality and impact. A total cash prize of INR 5,00,000/- was given away to the winners, the runners-up and 8 other shortlisted finalists as part of the Ideathon event.

The other shortlisted winners included: Anubhav Dayal (2nd Runner-Up) for Virtual Food Grain Asset; Yash Ramani (2nd Runner-up) for Gullak; Joe Pradeep (2nd Runner-Up) for Spot Any Scam; Rohit Purkait (4th) for Investopedia; Team Coder Daddies consisting of Sandeep Kumar and Himanshu Chaudhary (4th) for Suptech: Automated compliance reporting; Manit Mittal (4th) for TrackMyFolio; Team Optimizers (4th) for Veri-Fi.

Special Jury mention went to Team Autosweep consisting of Rinkal Sanghavi, Ishita Sharma and Pankaj Trivedi for their idea on Auto Sweep-in Sweep-out facility between banks and MFs.

The panel of judges were distinguished people from the industry and included Shri Jayanta Jash, CGM SEBI; Ms.Ruchi Chojer, CGM, SEBI; Shri Aliasgar Mithwani, CGM, SEBI; Shri Avneesh Pandey, CGM, SEBI; Shri Sharad Sharma, Co-founder iSPIRIT; Shri Rajesh Doshi, Ex-ED NSDL; Shri Nikhil Agarwal, CEO-IIT Kanpur Startup Incubator; Mr. Subrata Mukherjee, Deputy VP, KfinTech; Ms.Nayana Ovalekar, Chief Regulatory Officer, CDSL; Mr.Samar Banwat, Executive Director, NSDL; Mr.Rishi Nathany, CBO, MCX; Mr.Hari K, CBO, NSE and Mr.Kersi Tavadia, CIO, BSE.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Rishi Nathany, CBO, MCX said, “As a jury member, it was exciting and also tough to decide on a few winners from all the entries that we saw. I found that many entries had a unique problem-solving approach. Ultimately the solutions that had a balance of business acumen and innovation were selected as winners.” “The Ideathon conducted by SEBI is a pathbreaking initiative galvanizing the creative thinking and problem solving ideas to make India’s capital markets, the most vibrant in the world. The structuring of Ideathon, inclusive participation and the quality of solutions ideated were of Supreme quality and one that is worth emulating ever so often. It was an exhilarating participative journey and I wish all the participants the best so the ideas come to fruition,” shared Mr. Subrata Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President, KfinTech. Manthan through such events will facilitate the creation of a pool of ideas and innovative solutions revolving around the securities market. Going forward, workable ideas emanating from Manthan may translate into possibilities and prototypes through a Hackathon. Full list of winners with their Project Details enclosed alongwith and also may be referred at: https://www.innovation-sandbox.in/winners.aspx. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

