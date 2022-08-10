China and Hong Kong stocks fall on slower-than-expected inflation

China stocks fell on Wednesday, as slower-than-expected inflation figures reignited market concerns over weak domestic demand and left uncertainties around economic recovery from COVID-19 shocks, while Hong Kong shares also dropped. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index eased 0.37% to 3,235.38, and the blue-chip CSI 300 index slipped 0.86% to 4,120.62.

** Financials edged down 0.46%, the real estate index lost 0.44%, and healthcare stocks fell 1.6%. ** In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.07% to 19,588.83, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.35%.

** China's July factory-gate inflation eased to a 17-month low, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer prices picked up pace, driven mostly by tight pork supplies. ** "The COVID outbreaks in many cities and the lack of further policy stimulus may have led to weaker growth in July," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

** The weaker demand as suggested by falling non-food prices in July from a month earlier weighed on the consumer sector, with an index tracking the performance of the sector falling 1.57% by noon. ** Semiconductor shares were quite volatile after U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a landmark bill to provide $52.7 billion in subsidies for semiconductor production and research and to boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China's science and technology efforts.

** An index tracking major players of the industry edged up 0.19% by midday, recovering from a more than 2% loss in early trade. ** The defence sector outperformed the market, underpinned by Sino-U.S. tensions over Taiwan, rising 1.33%.

** In Hong Kong, the market tracked global equity losses, as investors were anxiously awaiting U.S. inflation data, which could provide more clues on the Federal Reserve's trajectory of monetary tightening.

