L&T to build natural draught cooling towers for Rawatbhata atomic power project

The Construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business to build natural draught cooling towers and a cooling water pump house for Rawatbhata atomic power project, L&T said on Wednesday.

The scope involves constructing natural draught cooling towers, cooling water pump houses, erection and commissioning of cooling water pumps, and large diameter cement mortar lined and coated steel pipe (CMLC), the main medium to transport hot water from the turbine to the cooling towers, Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months. (ANI)

