Left Menu

L&T to build natural draught cooling towers for Rawatbhata atomic power project

The Construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business to build natural draught cooling towers and a cooling water pump house for Rawatbhata atomic power project, L&T said on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:54 IST
L&T to build natural draught cooling towers for Rawatbhata atomic power project
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Construction arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business to build natural draught cooling towers and a cooling water pump house for Rawatbhata atomic power project, L&T said on Wednesday.

The scope involves constructing natural draught cooling towers, cooling water pump houses, erection and commissioning of cooling water pumps, and large diameter cement mortar lined and coated steel pipe (CMLC), the main medium to transport hot water from the turbine to the cooling towers, Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 36 months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022