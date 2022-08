DoT to undertake demand studies for setting up captive non-public networks

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will undertake demand studies for direct assignments of the spectrum to enterprises setting up Captive Non-Public Networks, the Ministry of Communications said on Wednesday. Captive Non-Public Network can play a key role in developing industries by providing secure, ultra-reliable, low latency and high throughput communication using advanced technologies.

The government had issued the 'Guidelines for Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) license' on 27th June 2022, aimed at establishing the legal framework for CNPNs. The guidelines provide that the enterprises seeking to establish CNPN may obtain spectrum on lease from Telecom Service Providers or directly from DoT. These guidelines also provide that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will undertake demand studies for direct assignments of the spectrum to Enterprises setting up CNPNs, the ministry said.

The Department of Telecommunications has launched a module on Saralsanchar portal for carrying out demand studies. Enterprises having a net worth of more than Rs 100 crore and willing to set up CNPNs by obtaining spectrum directly from DoT are invited to participate in this exercise. The details can be submitted on the portal between 10th August 2022 and 9th September 2022. (ANI)

