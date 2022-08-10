Hindalco Industries Q1 PAT rises 47.7 pc to Rs 4,119 cr

Hindalco Industries Ltd on Wednesday reported a 47.7 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 4,119 crore for the quarter ended June 30, on the back of strong operational efficiencies.

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 2,787 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship of Aditya Birla Group, said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations in the April-June period increased to Rs 58,018 crore, over Rs 41,358 crore in the year-ago period.

''Our performance was backed by strong operational efficiencies and pre-emptive sourcing of critical raw material, thus ensuring stable operations and higher margins,'' the company's Managing Director Satish Pai said.

Pai said that the company delivered a stronger first quarter despite rising input costs and inflationary pressures.

The company's revenue from the copper business in the first quarter increased by 48 percent to Rs 10,529 crore mainly on account of higher global prices of copper and higher volumes.

Shares of Hindalco Industries were trading at Rs 443.35 apiece on BSE, up 5.20 percent over the previous close.

