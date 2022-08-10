DIAL starts installing IoT devices on vehicles used at IGI airport to enhance safety, track location

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has started installing internet-of-things (IoT) devices on its vehicles used at Indira Gandhi International Airport to save fuel, enhance safety, track their locations and schedule their maintenance, a statement said on Wednesday.

The GMR Group-led DIAL -- which owns and manages the Delhi airport -- will install IoT devices in a phased manner on all its vehicles by the end of this month, its statement noted.

''The IoT devices send alerts to authorities concerned whenever there is any violation of safety rules, like driving above the permitted speed limits, driving in or out of designated areas on the airside, etc,'' it said.

These devices help in saving 23 per cent fuel in the utility vehicles used by airport rescue and fire fighting (ARFF), airside operations, security and project and engineering (P&E) teams, it noted.

The IoT devices save all data related to the movement of a vehicle, like time, distance, fuel in the vehicle, if the vehicle is idle or moving, etc, it said. Any unauthorized use of vehicles like running the air conditioning while the vehicle is standing, taking a vehicle out of the permitted area, etc. could be monitored easily with the help of these devices, it noted. ''In this way, DIAL managed to save on fuel and check emissions also,'' it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)