eBay India Partners with GJEPC's India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) as Exclusive e-Commerce Export Partner

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • IIJS, India’s largest gems and jewellery exhibition was held in Mumbai from 4th - 8th August 2022 • Through this partnership, eBay aims to enable buyers and sellers with insights & demand trends of India’s jewellery exports eBay, a global e-commerce leader connecting millions of buyers and sellers worldwide, participated in India’s largest gems and jewellery exhibition, India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) as an 'e-commerce export partner'. This show was organised by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the apex body of gem & jewellery trade in India, in Mumbai from 4th to 8th August this year. India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) witnessed the industry's biggest gathering of domestic and international buyers, and serves as the primary platform for Indian jewellery manufacturers to network with retailers. As IIJS’s e-commerce export partner, eBay aims to enable participants to gain insight into product design and demand trends through its long-standing partnership with GJEPC. Last year, the e-commerce giant and the leading jewellery council signed an MoU agreement to spur the growth of jewellery e-commerce exports and to enable GJEPC members on eBay’s marketplace through support initiatives and insights on export opportunities. Pavan Ponnappa, Head - Categories & Marketing (India - Cross Border Trade), said, “India’s gems and jewellery exports have witnessed strong year-on-year growth from key markets across the globe. We believe that exporters of this product category hold the ability to scale their business across international markets & currently we have thousands of Indian jewellery sellers on our platform, making this category one of our prime focus areas. To further give a boost, we are proud to partner with GJEPC as an e-commerce export partner in their IIJS event, a platform that has enabled exporters to showcase their products to visitors from across the world.” Commenting on this partnership, Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC said, “The 38th edition of IIJS this year will witness 1700+ exhibitors and over 40,000 visitors from across the world, thereby providing an expansive platform to facilitate interaction between Indian manufacturers and retailers. Our partnership with eBay as an e-commerce export partner in this event will further solidify our mission to enable Indian jewellers to have easy access to international markets.” Recently, eBay also announced the expansion of its authentication service to the fine jewellery category. With this service, shoppers can now browse and buy from a selection of new and pre-owned fine jewellery marked with an Authenticity Guarantee badge. Additionally, eBay’s key focus for this export category this year is three-pronged: • Building buyer trust with 100% certified jewellery • Improving transparency and visual experience of the buyer along with providing 100% trackable shipping services and free returns, and • Continuing product expansion line expansion GEO diversification to service global demand Currently, eBay's marketplace has 1.6 billion live listings which are consistently in demand from 138 million buyers across 190 markets. In India, eBay’s vibrant marketplace has seen an influx of demand from emerging categories such as Gems, Jewellery and Watches; Home; Health and Beauty; Electronics, Business & Electricals; Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Auto Parts & Collectibles. About eBay eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world’s largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, please visit www.ebayinc.com. About The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966, is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country’s export thrust, when India’s post-Independence economy began making forays in the international markets. Since 1998, the GJEPC has been granted autonomous status. The GJEPC is the apex body of gems & jewellery industry and today represents 7000 exporters in the sector. With headquarters in Mumbai, GJEPC has Regional Offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Jaipur, all of which are major centres for the industry. It thus has a wide reach and is able to have a closer interaction with members to serve them in a direct and more meaningful manner. Over the past decades, GJEPC has emerged as one of the most active EPCs, and has continuously strived to both expand its reach and depth in its promotional activities as well as widen and increase services to its members.

