4 of family killed, 3 injured in road accident in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-08-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons, including two children, died and three others were injured in a car accident here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened under Mupkal police station limits at 6.30 am when a group of seven people, all family members and relatives, were travelling to Wardha in Maharashtra from Hyderabad, they said.

It is suspected that the person driving the car had dozed off and the speeding vehicle hit the road divider, overturned and crashed into the side railing on the other side of the road resulting in the death of four people on the spot, a police official said.

Three other occupants were injured in the accident and hospitalised, police said adding the condition of one among the injured is critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

