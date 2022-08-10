Left Menu

Boeing makes first 787 Dreamliner delivery since May 2021

American Airlines on Wednesday said it had taken delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner since April 2021, a milestone for the planemaker.

American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom confirmed the delivery in an Instagram post, saying, "This is the first of nine 787s we expect to receive this year."

Reuters first reported on Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had cleared the way for the delivery of the first plane after Boeing halted deliveries in May 2021 after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method. In September 2020, the FAA said it was investigating manufacturing flaws in some 787 jetliners..

