Left Menu

IndiGo to start flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah in UAE from Sept 22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 20:06 IST
IndiGo to start flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah in UAE from Sept 22
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo on Wednesday said it will start flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE from September 22 onwards.

Ras Al-Khaimah will be the 100th destination on IndiGo's network, the airline said in a statement.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce our entry into the fourth Emirate with Ras Al-Khaimah as our 26th international and 100th overall destination.'' These new flights will cater to the high demand for travel to Ras Al-Khaimah, with India being the third largest international source market for the city in 2021, and traffic expected to reach pre-pandemic levels this year, he added.

The daily flight will depart from Mumbai at 11 pm (local time) and land there at 12.35 am (local time), the airline said.

The return flight will depart from Ras Al-Khaimah at 2.05 am (local time) and land in Mumbai at 6.40 am (local time), it mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022