Bank credit rises 14.52 pc: RBI data

Bank credit rose 14.52 per cent to Rs 123.69 lakh crore and deposits increased 9.14 per cent to Rs 169.72 lakh crore in the fortnight ended July 29, according to RBI data.

In the fortnight ended July 30, 2021, bank advances stood at Rs 108 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 155.49 lakh crore, as per the Reserve Bank of India's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on July 29.

The data was released on Wednesday.

In the previous fortnight ended July 15, 2022, bank credit went up 12.89 per cent and deposits increased 8.35 per cent, the data showed.

In FY 2021-22, bank credit rose 8.59 per cent and deposits rose 8.94 per cent.

