Sensex soars past 59,000 points mark; IT, banking stocks surge

The Indian stock market's key indices surged by around one per cent on Thursday with the benchmark Sensex climbing above 59,000 points mark led by strong buying support in IT and banking firms. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 558.26 point or 0.95 per cent higher at 59,375.55 points at 12.52 pm against its previous day's close at 58,817.29 points.

Tracking the positive cues from the global equities markets, the Sensex started the day sharply higher at 59,320.45 points and surged to a high of 59,484.99 points in the intra-day. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 135.25 points or 0.77 per cent higher at 17,670.00 points.

There was strong buying support in IT, banking and financial stocks. Axis Bank surged 2.52 per cent to Rs 757.45. HDFC soared 2.19 per cent to Rs 2450.35. Bajaj Finance jumped 1.98 per cent to Rs 7289.45. ICICI Bank soared 1.71 per cent to Rs 863.

Tech Mahindra soared 2.34 per cent to Rs 1079.50. Wipro rose 2.13 per cent to Rs 439.25. Tata Consultancy Services climbed 1.71 per cent to Rs 3413.40. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited was trading 0.34 per cent higher at Rs 2590.80.

Only nine out of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex were trading in the red. NTPC slipped 1.22 per cent to Rs 153.80. Bharti Airtel fell 1.13 per cent to Rs 706.85. ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid Corporation and Maruti Suzuki were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)