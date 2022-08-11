Left Menu

Ashish Sapra has been appointed as CEO of TVS Credit

After successfully leading TVS Credit Services Limited for the last 10 years, G Venkatraman will retire as the Director and CEO on 31st August 2022. He will be succeeded by Ashish Sapra as CEO, who will join the organization in the first week of September 2022.

Ashish Sapra has been appointed as CEO of TVS Credit
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): After successfully leading TVS Credit Services Limited for the last 10 years, G Venkatraman will retire as the Director and CEO on 31st August 2022. He will be succeeded by Ashish Sapra as CEO, who will join the organization in the first week of September 2022. Sudarshan Venu, Director, TVS Credit Services Limited, said, "Over the last few years, TVS Credit has really done well to grow in a fast and profitable way. In a short time, the Company has grown to an AUM of Rs. 15,000+ Cr with a healthy balance sheet. I am thankful to Venkat for his leadership combined with passion and prudence. For the next phase, our focus will be on increased digitization, newer customer acquisition, and rapid growth. Ashish comes with the relevant experience and track record, and I am confident that under his leadership, TVS Credit will scale new heights and grow multi-fold."

Ashish Sapra comes with 25+ years of professional work experience and has worked across a wide array of financial products including retail assets, insurance, cards, and wealth management and brings strong expertise in cross-sell. Prior to joining TVS Credit, he was associated with the Bajaj Group for 14+ years across their Housing Finance, General Insurance, and NBFC businesses. He brings experience of P&L management, driving digital and technology initiatives, efficiently managing senior stakeholders, launching, and turning around businesses to optimize profitability. He has also worked with American Express, HSBC, and Standard Chartered Bank. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

