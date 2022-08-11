Luxury car maker Audi on Thursday said it has commenced online bookings of its new version of Q3 in India.

The model comes in two variants -- Premium Plus and Technology -- and can be booked with an initial amount of Rs 2 lakh.

Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said the model has been the company's best-seller in the country.

The new Audi Q3 comes with all-wheel drive as standard and is powered by a 2 litre petrol powertrain.

Deliveries of the model are expected to start towards the end of 2022, the German automaker stated.

*** BMW India launches '50 Jahre M Edition' at Rs 1.52 cr * BMW India on Thursday said it has launched a '50 Jahre M Edition' of the BMW M4 Competition Coup priced at Rs 1.52 crore (ex-showroom).

Available as a completely built-up unit, only a limited number of BMW M4 Competition Coupe '50 Jahre M Edition' are being offered by BMW M GmBH, the company said in a statement.

The model has been introduced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the company's M brand which offers high-performance cars.

*** Tata Punch fastest SUV to cross 1 lakh sales mark * Tata Motors on Thursday said its model Punch has become the fastest SUV to reach 1 lakh sales mark. The auto major said it has crossed the sales mark in 10 months after launching the entry level SUV in October 2021.

''The Punch is our second product based on the ALFA architecture and has successfully established its popularity by creating a new segment,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

Tata Motors said Punch sales were highest-ever last month at 11,007 units.

