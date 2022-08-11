Tyre of Coast Guard's Dornier aircraft bursts at Goa airport

A tyre of a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) burst during routine tests on a runway at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Friday, a senior official said.

The incident, which took place in the afternoon, delayed several flights operating from the airport, airport sources said. The Coast Guard operates from the INS Hansa naval base which also houses the Dabolim civilian airport. A tyre burst when the aircraft was undergoing routine tests, Deputy Inspector General of ICG Arunabh Bose told PTI.

It was immediately towed away from the runway, he added.

