Tyre of Coast Guard's Dornier aircraft bursts at Goa airport

A tyre of a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard ICG burst during routine tests on a runway at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Friday, a senior official said.The incident, which took place in the afternoon, delayed several flights operating from the airport, airport sources said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-08-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tyre of a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) burst during routine tests on a runway at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Friday, a senior official said.

The incident, which took place in the afternoon, delayed several flights operating from the airport, airport sources said. The Coast Guard operates from the INS Hansa naval base which also houses the Dabolim civilian airport. A tyre burst when the aircraft was undergoing routine tests, Deputy Inspector General of ICG Arunabh Bose told PTI.

It was immediately towed away from the runway, he added.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

