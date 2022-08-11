Left Menu

Korean Air to resume flights to Israel in January - Israel Tourism Ministry

Korean Air, which stopped its flights to Israel due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, will operate three weekly flights on the route, it said. The ministry noted that South Korea is an important market for incoming tourism to Israel, in part due to its large Christian market.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 17:13 IST
Representative Image
  Country:
  • Israel

Korean Air Lines will resume non-stop flights to Israel in January with a Seoul to Tel Aviv route, Israel's Tourism Ministry said on Thursday. Korean Air, which stopped its flights to Israel due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, will operate three weekly flights on the route, it said.

The ministry noted that South Korea is an important market for incoming tourism to Israel, in part due to its large Christian market. In 2019 before the pandemic, about 60,000 tourists arrived in Israel from Korea and that number is expected to grow with the renewal of the direct air route, the ministry said.

