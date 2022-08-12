SJVN net profit jumps over 78 pc to Rs 609 crore in June quarter

State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Friday posted an over 78 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 609.23 crore in the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 342.13 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,072.23 crore in the latest June quarter from Rs 704.90 crore in the same period a year ago.

