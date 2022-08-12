Sebi to auction properties of Golden Life Agro India on Sep 8

Sebi on Friday said it will auction two properties of Golden Life Agro India Ltd on September 8 to recover money that was illegally raised by the company from the public.

The two properties put on the block are a plot and a double-storied building located in West Bengal.

The total reserve price of these properties is pegged at Rs 8 crore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice.

Inviting bids for the sale of recovery proceedings against Golden Life Agro India and its directors, Sebi said an auction of the properties will be conducted online mode on September 8 between 1030 hours and 1130 hours.

Quikr Realty has been engaged by the regulator to assist in the e-auction.

The regulator has asked the bidders to make their own independent inquiries regarding the encumbrances, title of properties put on auction, and claims, among others before submitting their bids.

Sebi had earlier auctioned properties of the company.

Golden Life Agro raised Rs 11.3 crore from 24,915 investors through the issuance of non-convertible debentures by way of the private placement.

The company was engaged in fund mobilizing activity through the issue of securities to more than 49 persons without complying with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956.

In June 2015, Sebi directed the company and its directors to refund the money raised from investors along with interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)