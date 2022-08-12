Left Menu

Male-bound private aircraft diverted to Coimbatore following 'faulty' smoke warning

12-08-2022
Male-bound private aircraft diverted to Coimbatore following 'faulty' smoke warning
(Eds: (Recasts intro, headline, adds details)) Coimbatore (TN), Aug 12 (PTI ) A 'faulty' smoke alarm aboard a Bengaluru-Male private flight forced its diversion here on Friday and landed safely, top official sources said.

The carrier with 92 passengers on board was diverted after a smoke warning was detected, the sources said.

The alarm went off after the twin engines allegedly overheated and the flight landed safely at the airport here. The engineers checked the engines and declared that there was some 'fault' in the alarm and declared that the aircraft was fit to travel. Subsequently, it proceeded towards its destination, the sources added. PTI NVM SA SA SS SS

