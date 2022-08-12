Sensex closes 130 points higher; Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, NTPC surge

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex closed 130 points higher in a choppy session on Friday led by strong buying support in metal, power and energy stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 59,462.78 points, which is 130.18 points or 0.22 per cent higher than its previous day's close at 59,332.60 points.

The markets witnessed volatile trading. The Sensex started the day in the red at 59,235.98 points and slumped to a low of 59,113.01 points in the morning session. The index witnessed good buying support in the afternoon session rising to a high of 59,538.08 points. The Sensex had gained 515.31 point or 0.88 per cent on Thursday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 39.15 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 17,698.15 points against its previous day's close at 17,659.00 points. The Nifty had gained 124.25 points or 0.71 per cent on Thursday.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited surged 1.64 per cent to Rs 2632.65. Tata Steel soared 3.25 per cent to Rs 112.65. NTPC surged 3.26 per cent to Rs 158.55. Power Grid Corporation rose 2.24 per cent to Rs 227.80. State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the major Sensex gainers.

IT stocks witnessed selling pressure. Infosys slipped 1.56 per cent to Rs 1594.50. Tech Mahindra slumped 1.02 per cent to Rs 1066.20. Tata Consultancy Services fell 0.66 per cent to Rs 3399.80. HCL Technologies slipped 0.62 per cent to Rs 956.05. Wipro closed 0.51 per cent lower. Maruti Suzuki slipped 1.35 per cent to Rs 8699.15. L&T fell 1.25 per cent to Rs 1844. Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

