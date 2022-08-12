U.S. opens probe into 1.7 million Ford vehicles over brake hose recall
U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/inv/2022/INOA-RQ22004-6863.PDF they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7 million U.S. Ford 2013-2018 model year Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars after receiving 50 complaints alleging front brake hose failures.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday https://static.nhtsa.gov/odi/inv/2022/INOA-RQ22004-6863.PDF they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7 million U.S. Ford 2013-2018 model year Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars after receiving 50 complaints alleging front brake hose failures. Ford recalled 488,000 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles in 2020 in the United States for brake hose failures.
Ford said it would cooperate with NHTSA's probe. NHTSA said many complaints reported brake hoses are rupturing, leaking brake fluid and occurring with little or no warning. The safety agency said it is aware of one alleged crash as a result of a failed brake hose.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- Edge
- Ford Motor Co
- NHTSA
- Lincoln
- Ford
ALSO READ
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak pledges major crackdown on sex offenders
Euro zone bond yields edge higher before German inflation data
Hungary PM Orban says: we acknowledge the EU decision on gas demand curbs
UK PM hopeful Sunak would have edge over Truss with swing voters – poll
Biden pledge to tax wealthy, companies revived with Manchin-led bill