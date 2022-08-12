Left Menu

The India Cements Q1 net profit rises to 79.98 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The India Cements Ltd on Friday reported an 86 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.98 crore for the first quarter ended June.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 43.05 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, The India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 44.87 percent to Rs 1,514.35 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. The same stood at Rs 1,045.25 crore a year ago.

India Cements' total expenses were at Rs 1,588.90 crore, up 61.6 percent in the June quarter of FY23, as against Rs 983.11 crore.

Shares of India Cements Ltd on Friday settled 0.63 percent up at Rs 192.95 apiece on BSE.

