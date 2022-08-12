Greaves Cotton jumps 4 pc on strong quarterly results

Shares of Greaves Cotton on Friday jumped 4 per cent after the diversified engineering company turned profitable in the June quarter.

The stock climbed 3.81 per cent to settle at Rs 171.65 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 4.21 per cent to finish at Rs 172.20 apiece.

In volume terms, 6.70 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 51 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 130.18 points higher at 59,462.78 points on Friday.

On Thursday, Greaves Cotton reported a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 15.94 crore in the April-June quarter of FY23. The company had posted a loss of Rs 22.48 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its consolidated net sales rose over two-fold to Rs 660.19 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 228.97 crore in the same period of FY22.

