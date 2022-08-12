Industrial production growth declines to 12.3 pc in June

The growth of India's industrial production, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), declined to 12.3 per cent in June as compared to 19.6 per cent in the previous month, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Friday. In June 2021, IIP growth stood at 13.8 per cent.

The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the IIP, posted a growth of 12.5 per cent in June, sharply lower than 20.6 per cent growth recorded in the previous month. The growth of electricity sector declined to 16.4 per cent in June as compared to 23.5 per cent recorded in May 2022. Mining sector, which has 14.37 per cent weight in the IIP, posted a growth of 7.5 per cent in June.

For the month of June 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 137.9 The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of June 2022 stand at 113.4, 136.3 and 196.9 respectively, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. As per the use-based classification, the indices stand at 139.2 for Primary Goods, 102.4 for Capital Goods, 147.3 for Intermediate Goods and 148.9 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of June 2022. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 123.9 and 145.9 respectively for the month June 2022. (ANI)

