Left Menu

Focus on customers, solve their problems immediately: Vaishnaw tells BSNL staff

Focus on your customers, Vaishnaw told the staff during his visit to Chennai.Last week, the minister had asked BSNL employees to either perform or perish and those who dont want to work can take early retirement.I will measure KPIs Key Performance Indicators, performance, and the result every month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 19:22 IST
Focus on customers, solve their problems immediately: Vaishnaw tells BSNL staff
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Friday asked BSNL staff to focus on customers and solve their problem immediately in order to help in turning around the fortunes of the loss-making organisation.

The government has approved a package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore for the company and now responsibility lies on everyone to make the organisation very strong, the minister said.

''I am rock solid with you. The Prime Minister is with you. Now, we have to be with our customers. Every customer is God. Customer is the king. Whatever problems customers face, they should become our problem and (we should) solve them immediately. Focus on your customers,'' Vaishnaw told the staff during his visit to Chennai.

Last week, the minister had asked BSNL employees to either ''perform or perish'' and those who don't want to work can take early retirement.

''I will measure KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), performance, and the result every month. Those who don't want to work can take VRS and go home,'' the minister had said.

The minister expects BSNL employees to deliver positive results in 24 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022