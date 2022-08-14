Left Menu

Former Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Anshu Jain, a former co-CEO of Deutsche Bank, has died, his family said in a statement on Saturday. He was 59.Jain died after a battle with duodenal cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017.Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, where he helped build the firms global capital markets business.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-08-2022 03:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 03:03 IST
Jain was Co-CEO of Deutsche Bank from 2012 to 2015, where he helped build the firm's global capital markets business. As Co-CEO along with Jürgen Fitschen, he was the first ever non-European to lead the German bank. Before that, he was appointed to Deutsche Bank's Management Board in 2009 and ran the corporate and investment bank division from 2010.

''Anshu Jain played a key role in expanding Deutsche Bank's position in our global business with companies and institutional investors,'' said Alexander Wynaendts, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank. ''Today, this is of strategic importance not just for Deutsche Bank, but for Europe as a financial centre.'' After leaving Deutsche Bank, Jain served as president of New York-based financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald from 2017 until his death.

Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick said Jain ''was the consummate professional who brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to his role as president.'' He began his career as an analyst in derivatives research at Kidder, Peabody & Co., then moved to Merrill Lynch, where he spent seven years setting up and then running the firm's global hedge fund coverage group.

Jain was born in Jaipur, India, in January 1963. He received an MBA at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He was a lifelong vegetarian and loved wildlife photography, cricket and golf, according to his family's statement.

He is survived by his wife, Geetika, his mother, and two children.

