75 electric buses from Switch Mobility hit Bengaluru city roads

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday flagged off 75 ''Switch EiV 12 buses'' to cater to the needs of the people in Bengaluru.

Switch Mobility Ltd's ''new technologically advanced'' electric buses are a part of the 300-strong electric bus order and would be inducted into the fleet of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Switch Mobility, the next-generation carbon-neutral electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, would supply, operate and maintain the 300 buses, the company said in a release.

''In order to cater to these needs, Switch India launched the Switch EiV 12 platform in June 2022 and today we are delighted to begin initial deliveries of our Switch EiV buses to BMTC as part of our 300-strong electric bus order,'' said Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer, Switch India and Chief Operating Officer of Switch Mobility Ltd.

The buses would play a vital role in reducing carbon footprint in the city - a reduction of over 14,500 tonnes of CO2 per year equivalent to planting 87,000 trees, he said.

The buses are equipped with a new-generation, highly efficient, modular batteries with advanced lithium-ion NMC chemistry, specially formulated for the Indian market and climatic conditions, the company said.

The modular batteries increase the capacity per battery cell for the same weight enabling a higher range of kilometres.

