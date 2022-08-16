Left Menu

Gurugram: 4 dead, 2 injured as truck overturns, falls on car

Station House Officer Bilaspur Ajay Malik said the families of the deceased and the injured have been informed about the incident. FIR will be registered soon.The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-08-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 11:27 IST
Gurugram: 4 dead, 2 injured as truck overturns, falls on car
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four people died and two others were injured as a truck overturned and fell on their car on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Sidhrawli village around 2 am, they said.

Six people, including two women and a driver, were returning to Noida from Udaipur, they said.

A woman, two men and the driver were among those dead, police said. Station House Officer (Bilaspur) Ajay Malik said the families of the deceased and the injured have been informed about the incident. FIR will be registered soon.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. Police said that all passengers of the car were working at a private company in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route to Paris 2024; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Equestrian-Canadian Laliberte eyes the 'perfect' route ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022